Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $75,073.50 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,254,449.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,534 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $3,299,931.36.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total value of $859,886.24.

On Friday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total value of $7,487,274.12.

On Monday, July 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.75, for a total value of $8,864,586.50.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total value of $8,916,696.74.

On Friday, July 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total value of $4,615,448.49.

On Monday, July 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total value of $8,402,442.16.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.10, for a total value of $8,502,988.20.

On Friday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $8,600,861.92.

On Monday, June 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 9,760 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.87, for a total value of $4,908,011.20.

NASDAQ META opened at $488.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $494.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

