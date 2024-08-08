MetisDAO Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $192.78 million and $11.03 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $32.50 or 0.00053415 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.44 or 0.96631890 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,931,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,931,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 30.22039694 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $11,177,817.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,931,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 30.22039694 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $11,177,817.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io."

