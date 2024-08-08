MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Down 3.8%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.57. Approximately 35,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 68,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.