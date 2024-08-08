MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.50 and last traded at $134.05. Approximately 3,719,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 17,554,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.93.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,508.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,303.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $70,990,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MicroStrategy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $651,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.