MicroVision’s (MVIS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

MicroVision Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,970,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,724. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.04.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a negative net margin of 1,212.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 159,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 75,534 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroVision by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

