Mina Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $471.87 million and $22.08 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,178,713,386 coins and its circulating supply is 1,142,137,399 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,178,601,098.8400393 with 1,141,889,381.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.39710802 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $22,862,966.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

