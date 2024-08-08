Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage updated its FY24 guidance to ~$5.70 EPS.
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.81. 675,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66.
Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.
