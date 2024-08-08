Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage updated its FY24 guidance to ~$5.70 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.81. 675,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

