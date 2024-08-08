Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.48.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.82. 13,886,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,307,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after acquiring an additional 440,962 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

