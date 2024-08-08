Moon Tropica (CAH) Price Reaches $10.50 on Top Exchanges

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded up 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Moon Tropica has a market capitalization of $25.70 million and $151,696.85 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Moon Tropica token can currently be bought for about $10.50 or 0.00017605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moon Tropica’s launch date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. Moon Tropica’s official message board is blog.moontropica.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 10.38752745 USD and is up 9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $112,606.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

