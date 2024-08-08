Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 390 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,059,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,918,582. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $162.94 billion, a PE ratio of -479.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

