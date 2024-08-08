MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,143. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

