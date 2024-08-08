MXC Price Tops $0.0071 (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, MXC has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $18.64 million and $2.37 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00660739 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,611,692.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.