Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $835.0 million-$845.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.7 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.
Myriad Genetics Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ MYGN traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 696,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,880,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.
