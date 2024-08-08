Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $100.36 on Thursday. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,387 shares of company stock worth $12,684,836. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,970,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after acquiring an additional 632,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after buying an additional 490,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

