National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.520-4.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Health Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.52-4.56 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,761. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.02. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $76.65.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 41.40% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

Insider Activity

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.