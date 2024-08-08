National Research Co. (NRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

National Research has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years.

National Research Trading Up 2.7 %

NRC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,583. The stock has a market cap of $505.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. National Research has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

National Research Company Profile

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

