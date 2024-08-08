National Research Co. (NRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
National Research has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years.
National Research Trading Up 2.7 %
NRC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,583. The stock has a market cap of $505.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. National Research has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $47.25.
National Research Company Profile
National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.
