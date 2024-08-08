National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $42.40, but opened at $40.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 84,231 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after acquiring an additional 950,171 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 475,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,734,000 after buying an additional 168,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

