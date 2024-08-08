National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. National Vision traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 103719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 165,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $862.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

