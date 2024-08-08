Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 0.9 %
NRP traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.18. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.51. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 62.93%. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners
About Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.
See Also
