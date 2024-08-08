Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NRP traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.18. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.51. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 62.93%. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

