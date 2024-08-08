Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $348.08.

Shares of AXON traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.39. 496,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,254. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 76.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 3,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

