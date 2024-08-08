Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 2.5% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $628.95 and last traded at $626.90. Approximately 919,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,918,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $611.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $271.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $653.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,785 shares of company stock worth $60,416,265 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

