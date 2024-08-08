Netrum 24-Hour Volume Hits $39.02 (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $49.41 million and $39.02 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.09 or 0.00042054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 23.09066517 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

