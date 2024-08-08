Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Nevro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nevro

Nevro Price Performance

Nevro stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. 1,931,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,782. Nevro has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $208.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 1,788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nevro by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 45.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.