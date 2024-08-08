New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.000 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 63,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $47.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

