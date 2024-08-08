NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 5.8%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 1,805,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,362,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.64). Equities research analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextDecade news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares in the company, valued at $31,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc acquired 11,690,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NextDecade by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

