Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$418,700.00, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

