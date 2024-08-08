NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 1.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 10,664,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 52,742,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

