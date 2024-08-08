NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NiSource were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in NiSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in NiSource by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.06. 3,718,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

