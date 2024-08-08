nLIGHT’s (LASR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of LASR opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $505.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.39. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $509,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,186 shares in the company, valued at $935,384.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,044,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

