Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Up to $180.96

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $180.96, but opened at $201.88. Nova shares last traded at $208.02, with a volume of 34,846 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Nova by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 15.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nova by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 17.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 46.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

