Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.86 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 695,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $516.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

