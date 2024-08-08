NULS (NULS) Price Down 5.5% This Week

NULS (NULS) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. NULS has a market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,489,293 coins and its circulating supply is 109,379,262 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

