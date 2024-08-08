Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.13

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$64.13 and last traded at C$64.46, with a volume of 530941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$70.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.89. The firm has a market cap of C$31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of C$7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.593642 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.47%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

