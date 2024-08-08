Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Nuvei has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nuvei to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

NASDAQ NVEI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.01. 107,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -825.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

