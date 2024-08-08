nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

NVT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.72. 3,408,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,134. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

