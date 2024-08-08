nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-3.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% yr/yr to $3.623-3.689 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.290 EPS.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

