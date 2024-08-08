NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,080,723 shares of company stock worth $606,952,541. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $98.91 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

