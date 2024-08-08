Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Oppenheimer

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nyxoah

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NYXH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 3,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,385. The firm has a market cap of $205.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 843.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.