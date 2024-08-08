ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ODP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

ODP traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. 1,129,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49. ODP has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ODP will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in ODP by 81.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ODP by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ODP during the second quarter worth $164,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

