ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.
ODP Price Performance
Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 222,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,864. ODP has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.94.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ODP will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP
ODP Company Profile
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ODP
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Energy Provider’s Stock Skyrockets on Huge Q2 Earnings Beat
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Robinhood Stock Shows Why Shareholders Could Expect Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.