ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 222,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,864. ODP has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ODP will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

ODP Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,070,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,826,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,707,000 after acquiring an additional 136,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,418,000 after acquiring an additional 133,750 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

