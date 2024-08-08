Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Raised to $2.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $1.80 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.46.

NASDAQ OLPX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 735,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,827. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 929,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Olaplex by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 942,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 212,129 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 119,729.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 336,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

