Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Olaplex Trading Down 16.4 %

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.42. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 787,242 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 119,729.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 336,441 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

