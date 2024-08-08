Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.
Olaplex Trading Down 16.4 %
Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.42. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.45.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.
