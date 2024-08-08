Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMGA. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.20.
Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.04% and a negative net margin of 1,868.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.
