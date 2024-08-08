Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMGA. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.20.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 162,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,424. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.04% and a negative net margin of 1,868.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.