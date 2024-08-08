Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,868.35% and a negative return on equity of 136.04%.

NASDAQ OMGA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 162,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

OMGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

