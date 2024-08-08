ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 377,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company's revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ONE Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,825,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ONE Gas by 127.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

