One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLPGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06, Zacks reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

NYSE OLP traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 25,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $75,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 371,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,351.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,789 shares of company stock worth $654,840. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLP. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

