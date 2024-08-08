One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Announces Earnings Results

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06, Zacks reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

NYSE OLP traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 25,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $75,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 371,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,351.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,789 shares of company stock worth $654,840. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLP. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

