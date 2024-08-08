One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Announces Earnings Results

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06, Zacks reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million.
One Liberty Properties Stock Performance
NYSE OLP traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 25,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $26.89.
One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLP. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
About One Liberty Properties
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
