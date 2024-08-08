ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

OKE stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.33. 2,776,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,158,000 after purchasing an additional 232,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $297,948,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

