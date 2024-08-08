Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Barclays

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Open Text from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Open Text from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $29.02 on Monday. Open Text has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at $1,601,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 16.8% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,929,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,956,000 after buying an additional 566,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,021,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,390,000 after buying an additional 599,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,536,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,325,000 after buying an additional 867,978 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

