OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Releases Earnings Results

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPK traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,558,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,851. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,871,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,373,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 163,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $211,556.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,132,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,360,566.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $3,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,871,570 shares in the company, valued at $91,373,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 587,033 shares of company stock worth $18,802,488. 47.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.