Oppenheimer Boosts Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $209.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $199.00 to $209.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.33.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $202.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 102.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 46.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

